Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in national colors for Salvation Day [PHOTOS]
A concert program was presented on June 15 – National Salvation Day, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Baku City Executive Authority.
Azernews reports that the concert, held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center to mark the 32nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s return to power, featured performances by well-known singers, music ensembles, and dance groups.
During the event, which lasted for nearly two hours, songs dedicated to Azerbaijan and beloved Karabakh, as well as music praising the homeland, were performed.
Hundreds of spectators gathered in the Center’s park to enjoy the concert, singing along with the performers and celebrating the festive day in high spirits.
Additionally, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center was illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag in honor of the occasion.
