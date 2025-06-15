International conference on “New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” begins in Shusha [PHOTOS]

15 June 2025 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

An international conference titled “The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” has commenced in the city of Shusha, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.

The event opened with a minute of silence in memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the heroes from friendly nations who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of their countries. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then played.

Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and the Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration, delivered the address of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev to the participants.

Leaders of ruling parties from several countries are attending the conference, which will continue with panel sessions following the opening ceremony.