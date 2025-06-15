Israel asked US to join military campaign against Iran
Israel asked the US to join its newly launched military campaign against Iran, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
Citing American and Israeli sources, the news outlet said Israel lacks the capability to destroy Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is buried deep within a mountain, and needs US assistance to target it effectively.
A US official confirmed that Israel asked Washington to join the military operation, but said currently the administration is not considering it.
Citing an Israeli source, the news outlet reported earlier that US President Donald Trump had suggested possible US participation if necessary during recent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, a White House official denied the claim on Friday.
Washington has repeatedly said that Israel acted alone in its recent military actions against Iran.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!