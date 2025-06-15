Former champion Jamahal Hill arrives in Baku ahead of historic UFC Fight Night [PHOTOS]

15 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Jamahal Hill, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and headline fighter for the upcoming “UFC on ABC: Hill vs. Rountree Jr.” event, has arrived in Baku ahead of the much-anticipated fight night set to take place on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall.

As reported by Azernews, Hill is in Azerbaijan with his team, preparing to headline what will be the first-ever UFC event held in the country.

The American fighter is training with high motivation and focus as he prepares for his bout against Khalil Rountree Jr. Fans in Azerbaijan and across the region are eagerly awaiting the showdown, which marks a significant milestone in the expansion of UFC into new territories.

Hill’s presence is expected to bring global attention to the event and energize local interest in mixed martial arts. With just days remaining until fight night, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of combat sports in the heart of Baku.