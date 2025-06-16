Iran arrests drone network suspects as officials warn of deep Israeli infiltration

16 June 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian police have uncovered a clandestine drone and small aircraft workshop in central Isfahan, arresting four individuals, according to a senior police official. The discovery comes amid heightened national security concerns following recent Israeli strikes, Azernews reports via Iranian sources.

The arrests follow sharp accusations by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who blamed “internal infiltration” for allowing Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

State media broadcast footage of what was described as a covert “drone production hub,” as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle sabotage and espionage networks.

Separately, Iranian forces reported shooting down eight advanced Israeli drones over the Dehloran region.

Israel’s ongoing strikes have reportedly killed 128 people and wounded more than 900, targeting critical infrastructure including hospitals and emergency response facilities across Iran.

In retaliation, Iranian strikes have killed 8 people in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other cities, according to Israeli sources. The cumulative death toll in Israel since Friday stands at 24.

Several locations in Tehran—particularly in the central, southern, and eastern districts—were hit, with smoke plumes visible across the capital.

Reports from IranWire cite a senior Iranian diplomat who claimed that Israeli operatives have infiltrated Iran’s top government offices, enabling precise strikes that eliminated high-ranking commanders in their residences and headquarters.

“Our government has been deeply compromised,” the diplomat said. “Israel has exploited this vulnerability for years.” He added that even Iran’s counter-intelligence divisions may have been penetrated.

Friday's highly coordinated attacks, the source emphasized, were the product of long-term intelligence gathering rather than a last-minute operation.

According to the diplomat, uncovering internal security failures now takes precedence over immediate retaliation.