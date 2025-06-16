Some 41 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
A total of 41 Azerbaijani citizens, including family members of embassy staff in the Islamic Republic of Iran, have been evacuated across the Iran-Azerbaijan border, Azernews reports, citing Ayxan Hacızade, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
“Initially, the passage of 41 Azerbaijani citizens, including family members of our embassy staff in Iran, has been secured,” the MFA official emphasized.
Recall that on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military airstrikes inside Iran. The strikes reportedly killed many high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholamali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters; as well as six nuclear scientists and other senior officials.
That same evening, Iran responded with the "Haqqi Vade III Operation," launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones targeting many locations including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.
