US deploys over 30 air refueling tankers across Atlantic, sparking speculation on intervention

16 June 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The U.S. Air Force has deployed over 30 KC-135 and KC-46 aerial tankers across the Atlantic from bases in the United States, sparking widespread speculation about their role in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Azernews reports via Israeli media.

The unprecedented mass deployment, reported late on June 15, has raised questions about whether the tankers are intended to support Israeli Air Force (IAF) operations or prepare for deeper U.S. involvement in the war.

According to reports, tankers from multiple Western countries are already assisting the IAF with aerial refueling to enable strikes on Iranian targets. The newly deployed U.S. tankers may be tasked with similar support, as most IAF aircraft, particularly F-16s, lack the range to reach Iranian territory without mid-air refueling, even when equipped with external fuel tanks or long-range missiles. While IAF F-15s can strike Iran without refueling, they represent a smaller portion of the fleet.

Another possibility is that the tankers are positioned to refuel U.S. Air Force and Navy fighters and bombers, signaling potential preparations for more active U.S. military engagement.