Earthquake detected in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea

16 June 2025 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismological Survey Center.

The tremor occurred at 10:32 a.m. local time and had a magnitude of 3.1. It originated at a depth of 20 kilometers.

No reports of damage or casualties have been issued, and the event is considered minor in scale. Authorities continue to monitor the region for any further seismic activity.