Earthquake detected in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea
An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismological Survey Center.
The tremor occurred at 10:32 a.m. local time and had a magnitude of 3.1. It originated at a depth of 20 kilometers.
No reports of damage or casualties have been issued, and the event is considered minor in scale. Authorities continue to monitor the region for any further seismic activity.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!