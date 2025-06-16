AZAL cancels flights amid Middle East airspace closures
Due to recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several regional countries, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has cancelled several flights scheduled for June 16.
According to AZAL, the following flights have been cancelled:
-
Baku – Dammam – Baku (J2 8205/8206)
-
Baku – Bahrain – Baku (J2 505/506)
-
Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)
-
Baku – Lahore – Baku (J2 145/146)
Additionally, AZAL has temporarily suspended all flights on the following routes:
-
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku: from June 18 to June 30
-
Baku – Tehran – Baku: from June 19 to June 30
AZAL emphasized that flight safety remains the top priority and that the situation is being closely monitored. Passengers will be informed promptly about any changes to the flight schedule.
Passengers holding tickets for cancelled or suspended flights are entitled to a full refund or free ticket rebooking. For assistance, they can contact AZAL via [email protected].
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!