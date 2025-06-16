AZAL cancels flights amid Middle East airspace closures

16 June 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Due to recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several regional countries, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has cancelled several flights scheduled for June 16.

According to AZAL, the following flights have been cancelled:

Baku – Dammam – Baku (J2 8205/8206)

Baku – Bahrain – Baku (J2 505/506)

Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)

Baku – Lahore – Baku (J2 145/146)

Additionally, AZAL has temporarily suspended all flights on the following routes:

Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku: from June 18 to June 30

Baku – Tehran – Baku: from June 19 to June 30

AZAL emphasized that flight safety remains the top priority and that the situation is being closely monitored. Passengers will be informed promptly about any changes to the flight schedule.

Passengers holding tickets for cancelled or suspended flights are entitled to a full refund or free ticket rebooking. For assistance, they can contact AZAL via [email protected].