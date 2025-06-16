Azerbaijan facilitates new evacuation of Tajikistan nationals through Astara border [PHOTOS]

16 June 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A group of foreign nationals has been successfully evacuated through the Astara State Border Checkpoint, as part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to assist foreign countries in repatriating their citizens from Iran, Azernews reports.

The group consisted of 10 individuals, the majority of whom are citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan. Following standard border checks, the evacuees were transported to Baku, marking the first evacuation group processed on June 16.

It was noted that several foreign governments have formally appealed to Azerbaijan for support in facilitating the safe transit of their citizens from Iran. In response, Azerbaijani authorities have provided logistical and humanitarian assistance, allowing evacuees to travel through the country en route to their final destinations.