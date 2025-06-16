Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's tourism strategy pays off with 30% growth in sector value

16 June 2025
Azerbaijan's tourism strategy pays off with 30% growth in sector value
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
There are numbers that quietly tell a story of transformation. One of those numbers is 3.1 billion — the amount in manats that Azerbaijan’s tourism sector contributed to added value by 2024, marking a 30% increase over the last seven years. Behind this figure lies a compelling narrative of resilience, planning, and forward-looking ambition — one that deserves recognition as Azerbaijan enters a new phase in its tourism journey.

