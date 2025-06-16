Azernews.Az

Monday June 16 2025

Central Bank data highlights shifting lending trends in Azerbaijan’s real economy

16 June 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of May 1 this year, loans extended by banks and non-bank financial institutions in Azerbaijan to the mining, electricity, gas, steam, and water supply sectors amounted to ₼ 764.4 mln ($ 449.6 mln), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

