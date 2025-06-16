Azernews.Az

Amazon to invest $13B in expanding Australia’s data centers by 2029

16 June 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)
Amazon to invest $13B in expanding Australia's data centers by 2029

Amazon will invest AU$20 billion (approximately $13 billion USD) to over the next four years to expand and operate data centers in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday, Azernews reports.

