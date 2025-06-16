World Judo Championships continue in Budapest as another Azerbaijani athlete joins competition

16 June 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The World Judo Championships, held in Hungary’s capital Budapest, are ongoing with strong international participation, Azernews reports.

On the fourth day of competition, another Azerbaijani judoka will take to the mat.

Competing in the men’s -81 kg weight category, Zelim Tckaev will begin his campaign in the round of 32, where he will face the winner of the match between Poland’s Pavel Drzimal and China’s Jiangnan Wang.

Azerbaijan is represented by 13 judokas (9 men and 4 women) across 10 weight categories in the individual events. The national team will also compete in the mixed team competition later in the tournament.