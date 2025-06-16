Iran border crossings in Balochistan sealed

16 June 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

In response to growing security concerns linked to escalating regional tensions, the Balochistan government has officially closed all border crossings with Iran in Gwadar and Panjgur districts, suspending both pedestrian and fuel transport until further notice, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The development comes as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that 450 Pakistani pilgrims were evacuated from Iran earlier today, with more to follow from the neighbouring country as well as from Iraq.

According to official updates issued today by various deputy commissioners across the province, these measures are being taken as a precaution to safeguard public safety amid uncertainty stemming from the deteriorating situation in neighbouring Iran.

A statement from the office of the Gwadar Deputy Commissioner confirmed the closure of the Gabd-Kalato 250 border corridor. "Following provincial directives, the Gabd-Kalato crossing has been sealed indefinitely. Citizens are urged to stay informed and contact local authorities for guidance," the statement said.

Similarly, the Panjgur district administration announced the suspension of all movement across the Iranian border routes, including the complete ban on fuel transportation. Officials cited the potential for instability in Iran and the wider region as the primary motivation behind the move.

"The decision aims to prevent any unforeseen incidents due to international tensions," said the Panjgur DC, emphasising that the public's cooperation is vital during this period. The statement called on residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant.

These restrictions come as residents in Balochistan already face fuel shortages and increasing concerns over regional security, especially in light of recent geopolitical developments involving Iran.

Meanwhile, in a post on X this afternoon, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the government was taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and welfare of Pakistani nationals.

On Friday, Israel launched an air offensive targeting Iran, striking nuclear facilities and killing several commanders and scientists.

The assault was described as an attempt to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, an allegation Iran has repeatedly denied, insisting its uranium enrichment programme is solely for civilian use.