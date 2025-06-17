Azerbaijani Defense Minister embarks on official visit to Belarus

17 June 2025 01:23 (UTC+04:00)

On June 16, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid an official visit to the Republic of Belarus at the invitation of Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus.

At Minsk National Airport, Colonel General Hasanov was welcomed by his Belarusian counterpart.

The information was provided by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister is scheduled to hold several meetings with the Belarusian military leadership and visit a number of military units.