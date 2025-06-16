Armenian trade hit by regional tensions as goods stuck in Iran

16 June 2025 23:48 (UTC+04:00)

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel is causing significant disruptions to Armenia’s cargo trade, Armenia's Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told parliament on Monday.

Papoyan said Armenian businesses have already been affected by the instability, with some shipments stuck in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and others delayed on Iranian roads. The situation has impacted both exports and imports, particularly goods transiting to or through Iran.

Furthermore, Armenia’s Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan has raised concerns about the potential economic fallout from the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, warning that the situation could carry significant financial consequences for the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Hovhannisyan acknowledged the growing risks but noted that the Armenian government has yet to formally discuss any contingency plans or policy responses to the emerging trade disruptions.