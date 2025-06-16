Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: President Erdogan

16 June 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, discussing the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and global issues, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

During the call, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to play a facilitating role to help de-escalate the conflict and support a return to nuclear negotiations, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.​​​​​​​

The Turkish leader noted that he has been in contact with various leaders amid the ongoing conflict.

Erdogan also emphasized the importance Ankara places on preserving peace and stability in the region.

Regional tension has escalated since Friday after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people were killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people were killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.