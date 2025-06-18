Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 18 2025

Average monthly salary and budget revenues rise in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

18 June 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The average nominal monthly salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached 814.4 manat (approximately $480) during the period from January to May 2025, Azernews reports.

