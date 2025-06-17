Russian orchestra performs in Baku as token of gratitude for evacuation assistance [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As a token of gratitude for assistance in evacuating from Iran, the Tchaikovsky State Academic Big Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has performed a concert at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Renowned singer, actor, composer, and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Polad Bulbuloglu, warmly greeted the guests and spectators.

"When we were informed that the Tchaikovsky Orchestra was in Iran as part of the Russian Culture Days, but then the well-known events began, there arose an urgent need to evacuate people. It must be said that all Russian structures, our respected ambassador, and the Azerbaijani side took all necessary and prompt measures. On behalf of everyone, I would like to express my gratitude personally to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. From our side, buses were sent, and we did everything possible so that the orchestra could reach Baku. As a token of appreciation, the musicians, the new conductor and director of the orchestra, wished to perform here, and this concert was organised. I must admit, we did not expect such an over-capacity crowd — there were no posters or announcements. This once again testifies to the love and respect of Azerbaijani society for the great Russian culture and music. This is a familiar collective to me, as my eldest son, Teymur Bulbuloglu, worked in this orchestra as a bassoonist for twelve years, earned the title of Honoured Artist of Russia, and travelled the world with this ensemble. I would like to remember Vladimir Fedoseyev, who for many years invested a lot of effort in the development and establishment of this collective, which also performed my compositions. I am very glad that today a concert of this orchestra is taking place in Baku, that we managed to help, and this again speaks to the relationship between our countries and musicians," Polad Bulbuloglu said.

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov emphasised in his speech the symbolism of the beloved and well-known Russian orchestra performing on the walls of the philharmonic hall.

"On Friday, when we turned to the Azerbaijani side for assistance in evacuating Russian citizens, President Ilham Aliyev immediately ordered all necessary measures to be taken, thanks to which more than three hundred Russian citizens are being evacuated. To this day, with the support of the Azerbaijani side, the evacuation continues. Buses are being provided, women and children are being accommodated in Baku, and tomorrow they will fly to Moscow. I sincerely thank Azerbaijan for the support provided to Russia," the Ambassador said.

The Tchaikovsky State Academic Big Symphony Orchestra, originally called the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra, is a distinguished Russian classical music ensemble established in 1930.

Renowned for its wide-ranging repertoire, performances of Russian masterpieces, and collaborations with eminent conductors, the orchestra has built a strong reputation. Since 1974, Vladimir Fedoseyev has served as the orchestra's artistic director and chief conductor.

The ensemble has also toured extensively, performing at prominent venues throughout Russia, Europe, Japan, the United States, and Australia.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov