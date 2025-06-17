CAREC Institute to receive ADB technical assistance for capacity building

17 June 2025 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide $650,000 in technical assistance to support institutional reforms at the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute, Azernews reports, citing the ADB. This regional project covers 10 countries, including...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!