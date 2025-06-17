Azerbaijan outlines roadmap to transform Gakh into an international tourism hub [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In a bid to strengthen regional tourism and establish a sustainable development model, a working group on the Gakh Tourism Development Plan convened to discuss interagency cooperation and strategic coordination, Azernews reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency, the meeting brought together representatives from various government bodies, including the Gakh Region Executive Power, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, and "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, alongside industry leaders and regional municipality representatives.

The group reviewed a new action plan focused on five key areas: improving tourism infrastructure, developing competitive tourism products, boosting marketing and digitalization, enhancing service quality, and building human capital.

Officials noted that the overarching goal is to turn Gakh into an international tourism destination while improving the socio-economic well-being of the local population. Stakeholders also discussed the need for deeper cooperation among institutions to successfully implement the plan, and preliminary agreements were reached to coordinate efforts moving forward.