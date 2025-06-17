Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 17 2025

Azerbaijan’s population reaches 10.2 million as resettlement in liberated areas grows

17 June 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s population reaches 10.2 million as resettlement in liberated areas grows
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of May 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's population has increased by 11,338 people since the beginning of the year, reaching a total of 10,236,227, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more