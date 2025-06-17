BSEC Parliamentary Assembly commission meets in Baku to address disability inclusion in education and employment [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

On June 17, Baku hosted a meeting of the Social and Humanitarian Policy Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC PA), bringing together parliamentary delegations from member states to address key regional social policy issues, Azernews reports.

Representing the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan were MP Eldar Guliyev, head of the delegation to the BSEC PA, along with MPs Eldar Ibrahimov, Musa Guliyev, and Sabina Salmanova. Musa Guliyev, who chairs both the Labor and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan’s parliament and the BSEC PA commission, led the session and outlined the agenda.

In his opening remarks, Guliyev emphasized that the BSEC framework plays a vital role in promoting social welfare, human dignity, and inclusive development. He stressed that the objective of regional cooperation must be to ensure that no one is left behind in the process of building equitable societies.

The session focused on “Current practices and strategies for increasing the education and employment of persons with disabilities in the BSEC member states.” Participants discussed national approaches, identified gaps, and exchanged successful models and policies aimed at strengthening inclusion.

A draft report on the topic was presented and reviewed, followed by the adoption of a draft recommendation resolution, which garnered unanimous support. The adopted resolution outlines strategic steps for member states to expand access to education and employment for persons with disabilities, reflecting a growing commitment within the BSEC to advance social equity.

Asaf Hajiyev, Secretary General of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, concluded the meeting with a speech encouraging continued regional dialogue and cooperation. He praised the work of the commission and expressed support for initiatives that uphold the rights and opportunities of vulnerable groups across member countries.