Azerbaijan and ICAO review progress of Embraer 190 crash investigation, pledge deeper cooperation

17 June 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A high-level meeting was held in Paris between a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Elmin Mammadov, and senior officials of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), including Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and Regional Director for Europe and North Atlantic, Nicolas Rallo, Azernews reports.

Discussions focused on the ongoing investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crash that occurred on December 25, 2024. Both sides emphasized the importance of aviation accident investigations and the need for continuous support in this critical area to enhance global flight safety standards.

The meeting also covered key aspects of bilateral cooperation, including training programs for aviation specialists, improving regulatory mechanisms, and aligning Azerbaijan’s civil aviation framework with international standards. ICAO officials stressed the importance of Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring safe and secure flight operations and welcomed the country's proactive stance in strengthening oversight.

Azerbaijan and ICAO agreed to deepen collaboration through the ICAO Capacity Development and Implementation Bureau (CDI), particularly in technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives involving ICAO-appointed experts.

Reaffirming its commitment to ICAO standards, Azerbaijan pledged continued support for joint efforts in the fields of flight safety, aviation security, and environmental protection, as well as enhancing cooperation between ICAO, the State Civil Aviation Agency, and national air operators.