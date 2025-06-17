Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, OPEC Fund sign strategic partnership framework to boost renewable infrastructure [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
As part of the OPEC Fund Development Forum, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the OPEC Fund for International Development have signed a Country Partnership Framework document covering the period from 2025 to 2030, Azernews reports.

The long-term partnership is expected to play an important role in supporting Azerbaijan’s green energy transition and advancing key national development priorities.

