Azerbaijan, OPEC Fund sign strategic partnership framework to boost renewable infrastructure [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025

The long-term partnership is expected to play an important role in supporting Azerbaijan’s green energy transition and advancing key national development priorities.

Within the framework of the #OPEC Fund Development ( @TheOPECFund ) Forum, we held a meeting with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the President of the Fund. During the meeting, we noted that our mutual cooperation contributes to the diversification of our country’s #energy sector. We also… pic.twitter.com/luXMc4JDVq

As part of the OPEC Fund Development Forum, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the OPEC Fund for International Development have signed a Country Partnership Framework document covering the period from 2025 to 2030, Azernews reports.

