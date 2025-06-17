Precision Detonations Conducted to Protect New homes in liberated areas

17 June 2025 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

While clearing mines from territories recently liberated, one of the significant challenges faced by Azerbaijan’s Mine Clearance Agency is the necessity to detonate discovered explosive devices and mines in place due to difficulties in transporting them safely, Azernews reports, citing Rahib Quliyev, Head of the Operations Department at the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency.

He noted that during the clearance operations, teams frequently encounter mines, explosive devices, and military ordnance.

"Sometimes, it is difficult to move these explosives. Therefore, we are compelled to detonate them on site. To ensure no damage is caused to newly constructed houses and buildings, these detonations are carried out according to strict protocols. Special channels are built to prevent seismic vibrations. The strength of the explosion is precisely calculated in advance to protect the foundations of buildings and avoid any accidental detonations," explained Quliyev.