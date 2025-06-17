Turkic Investment Fund launches Regional Investment Promotion Network

17 June 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) has announced the launch of the Turkic States Investment Promotion Network (TurkIPAnet), a new regional platform aimed at strengthening investment cooperation among Turkic countries.

Azernews reports, citing the TIF, the platform was officially unveiled during the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2025).

The initiative is designed to enhance the appeal of Turkic states for foreign direct investment (FDI), foster knowledge sharing between investment promotion agencies (IPAs), coordinate regional efforts, and facilitate joint initiatives in the field of investment.

During the forum, heads of investment agencies from member countries of the Organization of Turkic States signed a Memorandum of Understanding, officially endorsing the creation of TurkIPAnet. The memorandum outlines the core principles and strategic directions for future collaboration.

Participants underscored the importance of closer coordination in promoting both foreign and intra-regional investment. It was emphasized that building an integrated, sustainable, and efficient investment space within the Turkic world requires stronger collaboration among the region’s IPAs.