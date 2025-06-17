Baku Energy Week gains spotlight in Euronews coverage

17 June 2025 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

The international news channel Euronews has produced a special report on Baku Energy Week, which took place in early June.

The coverage highlights the significance of the event in the global energy landscape and Azerbaijan’s growing role as a key player in the regional and international energy sector.

Azernews presents the report:

"Baku Energy Week, marking its 30th year, gathers global energy leaders to discuss Azerbaijan’s ambitious renewable targets, strategic pipelines, and its growing role in regional and global energy security.

Baku Energy Week, a key event in the global energy calendar, attracts over 2,000 delegates and 240 companies annually. Now in its 30th year, it highlights Azerbaijan’s commitment to installing 6.5 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, representing over 35% of its energy grid.

The event also underscores Azerbaijan’s strategic role in energy diplomacy, with pipelines linking the Caspian Sea to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Discussions focus on balancing energy security, green transition, and geopolitical cooperation, reflecting Azerbaijan’s evolving energy ambitions and partnerships with global players like Germany and Masdar."