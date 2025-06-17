Azerbaijan to host World Ski Mountaineering Championships for first time

17 June 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time in its history, Azerbaijan will host the World Ski Mountaineering Championships in 2027, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation initiated the process by formally applying to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) to host the event in the country.

Their application was approved, leading to the decision to hold the championships at the Shahdag tourist resort in Gusar district.

The event has been officially added to the ISMF calendar and is set to take place from February 28 to March 7, 2027.

Note that the World Ski Mountaineering Championships are biannually held ski mountaineering competitions.

The events were originally sanctioned by the International Council for Ski Mountaineering Competitions (ISMC).

The first official world mastership of the ISMC was carried out in the "International Year of Mountains" (2002), declared by the United Nations.

The championship was held in Serre Chevalier, France, from January 24 to January 27, 2002. Prior the Italian Trofeo Mezzalama was held as "World Championship of Ski Mountaineering" with the classes "Civilians", "Soldiers" and "Mountain guides" in 1975.