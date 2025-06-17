Azerbaijan confirms no nationals hurt in Israel-Iran clashes

17 June 2025 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there have been no reports of Azerbaijani citizens among the dead or injured in the recent reciprocal airstrikes between Israel and Iran, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.

“Our embassies and consulates have not received any information indicating the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among those killed or injured as a result of the mutual airstrikes between Israel and Iran,” Aykhan Hajizade noted.

The statement comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East. On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iranian territory. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military figures, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Gholam Ali Rashid. Additionally, nine nuclear scientists and several senior officials were also reported killed.

Later that same evening, Iran responded with “Operation True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones targeting several locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The counterattack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

The situation remains volatile, and regional powers continue to monitor developments closely.