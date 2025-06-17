Evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran to Azerbaijan continues through Astara border

17 June 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The evacuation of foreign citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran via Azerbaijan’s territory is ongoing, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the humanitarian corridor has been operating efficiently for the past five days, with the process running smoothly and at a high level of coordination.

So far, more than 600 individuals have safely crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara State Border Checkpoint. Among those evacuated are Azerbaijani nationals as well as citizens from 17 different countries.

The list of evacuees includes citizens from several CIS countries such as Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. European nationals from Germany, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Romania, and Portugal have also been evacuated following formal requests.

In addition, a smaller number of evacuees include citizens of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Vietnam.

Reports indicate that hundreds more people are currently waiting on the Iranian side of the border for their turn to cross into Azerbaijan.