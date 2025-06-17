Nearly 15,000 former IDPs return to restored homes in Garabagh and East Zangezur

17 June 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Nearly 15,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs), comprising around 3,721 families, have returned to their newly built or restored homes in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions to date, Azernews reports, citing Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan.

Huseynov emphasized that the current population in these territories extends beyond the returnees alone.

“If we also consider those working in newly established state institutions and involved in the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts, the total number of residents currently living in Garabagh and East Zangezur is close to 44,000,” he noted.

The resettlement and revitalization of these formerly occupied regions remain a key pillar of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction strategy.