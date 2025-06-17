Nearly 15,000 former IDPs return to restored homes in Garabagh and East Zangezur
Nearly 15,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs), comprising around 3,721 families, have returned to their newly built or restored homes in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions to date, Azernews reports, citing Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan.
Huseynov emphasized that the current population in these territories extends beyond the returnees alone.
“If we also consider those working in newly established state institutions and involved in the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts, the total number of residents currently living in Garabagh and East Zangezur is close to 44,000,” he noted.
The resettlement and revitalization of these formerly occupied regions remain a key pillar of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction strategy.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!