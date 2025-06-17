Global Institutions endorse Azerbaijan’s shift toward resilience and reform

17 June 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

As the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus continues to evolve, Azerbaijan is emerging as a key economic actor with a clear strategy: deepen international cooperation, diversify beyond hydrocarbons, and align with global sustainability trends. In recent months, Baku has signed a wave of new agreements, launched transformative energy projects, and earned encouraging endorsements from global institutions — a testament to the country's increasingly sophisticated economic diplomacy.

