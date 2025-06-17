Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation joins G-cloud initiative

17 June 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Implementation of President Ilham Aliyev’s June 3, 2019, Decree No. 718 on the establishment of the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) and the provision of cloud services continues across Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of this initiative, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) has become the latest government body to migrate its information systems and digital resources to the Government Cloud infrastructure.

ATUC has fully relocated its IT systems and data to the Baku Data Centre operated by AzInTelecom LLC, a company under AZCON Holding. AzInTelecom has provided the Confederation with cloud-based services, including Virtual Servers – Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), ensuring high availability for critical systems.

The G-Cloud project enables the full or partial migration of government agencies’ IT systems to AzInTelecom’s certified data centres located in Baku and Yevlakh. This transformation is helping reduce operational IT costs, improve system performance, and enhance information security. In addition, it provides stable and resilient infrastructure, rapid coordination capabilities, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring.

AzInTelecom remains a regional leader in cloud technologies, having become the first organisation in the South Caucasus to obtain the internationally recognised TIER III certification for data centre standards.