Dates announced for upcoming Fintex Summit in Baku

17 June 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The next Financial Technologies Exhibition and Summit ("Fintex Summit") will be held in Baku on June 24–25, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

According to the information, the event is organized in partnership with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication, and in global partnership with international payment giant Visa.

The summit, titled “New Trends in the Banking and Financial Ecosystem: Digital Integration, Fintech Partnerships, and Cybersecurity,” will serve as a key platform for driving digital transformation and innovation-led collaboration in the region.

Over the course of the two-day event, seven thematic panels will host high-level discussions focused on emerging financial technologies, digital payment ecosystems, the use of artificial intelligence in banking, open banking, regulatory technology (regtech), and evolving bank-fintech partnership models. Cybersecurity challenges and data protection in the digital environment will also be key topics.

The summit is expected to welcome representatives from nearly 300 international and regional organizations, including from the United States, European Union, CIS, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions. In total, over 1,500 participants are anticipated, including officials from government agencies, commercial banks, fintech companies, payment solution providers, investors, diplomatic missions, and academic institutions. Around 50 local and international speakers will share insights on current trends and best practices in financial technologies.

Nurlan Hajiyev, Visa’s Country Manager for Azerbaijan, stated:

"Supporting the Fintex Summit is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to the development of this sector in Azerbaijan. We are proud to have been a longstanding partner of this important event, which brings together experts and key stakeholders from the business, government, and banking sectors to shape the future of payment technologies. Azerbaijan has proven itself as a regional leader in digital transformation, and Visa remains committed to investing in this strategic market to help build a more accessible, secure, and efficient payment infrastructure.”