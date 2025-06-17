New rules and passport form approved for safeguarding and insuring cultural heritage sites

17 June 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

New unified rules and passport form have been approved in the field of protection and passporting of immovable cultural heritage samples taken under state protection in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

This change was implemented on the basis of amendments to the Law "On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments" and was adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament.

It should be noted that until now, passports of historical and cultural monuments located in the country were prepared in different forms and rules by various state agencies - the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, State Tourism Agency and the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration. This led to some inconsistencies in the process of registering and protecting monuments. The new amendment will ensure a unified approach in this area.

As a result of changes to the legislation, a legal basis has been formed for passporting immovable cultural heritage samples in a unified form, determining the exemplary form of the monument passport, and creating a nationwide electronic database for passporting.

This step will serve for more effective protection and management of cultural heritage.