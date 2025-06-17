Mine clearance underway in Aghdam’s Khachindarband village

17 June 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Mine clearance operations are currently being conducted in the village of Khachindarband, located in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Alakbar Alakbarov, a representative of the Special Risky Rescue Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

According to Alakbarov, following the end of the Patriotic War, alongside other agencies involved in demining operations, the Special Task Unit of the MES's Special Risky Rescue Service was also mobilized to take part in clearing the liberated territories.

"Personnel involved in the operation undergo the necessary training courses and receive official certification before being permitted to begin work. Our de-mining efforts are also supported by specially trained dogs and their handlers, who play a critical role in detecting hidden explosives," Alakbarov noted.