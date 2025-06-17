BMW Korea accelerates EV leadership with new programs, infrastructure

17 June 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

BMW Korea is reinforcing its dominance in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, having sold 2,373 EVs by May 2025. The company topped Korea’s premium EV sales rankings in the first quarter and continues to lead through a strategic combination of product diversification, customer experience innovation, and nationwide charging infrastructure, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

