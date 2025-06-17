Turkish Speaker urges revival of regional cooperation

17 June 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As part of his official visit to Türkiye, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili met with Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The meeting focused on the significant achievements in political and economic cooperation between Georgia and Türkiye, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks. The two sides highlighted the increasing momentum of high-level mutual visits as a reflection of the strong partnership.

The Georgian delegation expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s steadfast support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and its policy of non-recognition of occupation.

Both speakers expressed satisfaction with the development of inter-parliamentary relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation. They emphasized the important role of parliamentary friendship groups in this process and called for even more active engagement.

Special attention was given to the trilateral cooperation format between the parliaments of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. The significance of revitalizing this framework was underlined during a joint press conference by Speaker Kurtulmuş, who stated:

"Reviving the trilateral cooperation format between Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan is of great importance. We believe this collaboration must be restored."

He added, "We want to reactivate the trilateral cooperation mechanism involving Georgia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan. We hope a meeting in this format will take place later this year. In the future, it is possible that other regional countries may also join this cooperation."

Kurtulmuş further noted that relations between Georgia and Türkiye continue to develop across all fields, and that parliamentary diplomacy plays a key role in strengthening these ties. He also called for greater activation of parliamentary friendship groups.

Looking ahead, the Turkish Parliament Speaker expressed hope that the President of Georgia will pay an official visit to Türkiye in July, saying:

"This visit will further contribute to deepening the relationship between our countries."

The meeting also included discussions on current regional and international developments.