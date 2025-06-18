Azerbaijan participates in 4th SCO Meeting of ICT Ministers and Agency heads in China

18 June 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan was represented at the 4th meeting of ministers and heads of agencies responsible for information and communication technologies (ICT) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, held in Karamay, China, Azernews reports.

At the event, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Deputy Chief of staff at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, delivered a detailed presentation on new initiatives and projects in the country’s ICT sector. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to deepen cooperation with SCO member states and highlighted the organization’s important role in promoting regional development.

During his visit, Mammadov toured several advanced technological facilities operated by Huawei, including the Intelligent Transport Systems Center and the Green Cloud Data Center. The visits provided an opportunity to explore innovative technologies implemented in smart transportation and sustainable digital infrastructure.

Mammadov also held a meeting with Angela Lin, Vice President of Huawei, and other senior executives. The discussions focused on prospects for future collaboration in digital infrastructure, smart transportation systems, and green technologies.