FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup wraps up in Baku [PHOTOS]

18 June 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup has concluded at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, athletes performed in the final stage.

Representatives of Azerbaijan finished the tournament with two gold and two silver medals.

The women's group, comprising Anaita Bashiri, Nazrin Zeiniev, and Zahra Rashidova, ascended to the top of the podium.

In the men's pairs competition, the gold medals were awarded to Murad Rafiyev and Daniyar Abbasov.

The men's group, consisting of Rasul Seidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov, and Abdulla Al-Mashaihi, as well as the mixed pair of Milana Alieva and Sabir Aghaev, took silver medals.

FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup featured 63 athletes from seven countries.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.