Final stage held for "Idea Incubation Program"- Azercell and ADA University’s joint initiative [PHOTOS]

18 June 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Promising projects gain real opportunities for future development!

The “Idea Incubation Program,” organized in partnership between “Azercell Telecom” LLC and the ADA University Foundation, has successfully concluded. The results of the final stage were announced during an award ceremony held at ADA University.

This year, ten student teams from ADA University competed for the top spot. Throughout the program, participants attended training and mentorship sessions delivered by experts from Azercell and ADA University, gained valuable insights into the country’s startup ecosystem, and further enhanced their knowledge and skills.

Five teams advanced to the final stage and presented their projects to a jury panel comprising professional mentors and experts, including Shahin Abdurahimov, Section Manager of the Digital Platforms and Research Department and Suleyman Suleymanzada, Senior Specialist in Data Analytics and AI Department at “Azercell Telecom” LLC. Following an evaluation based on criteria such as the accuracy of problem identification, the sustainability of the proposed business model, its relevance to the target audience, and competitive advantage, three winning teams were selected.

First place was awarded to the “Bereket” team for their healthy nutrition app, which provides users with daily balanced meal plans and grocery recommendations, simplifying everyday dietary choices.

Second place went to the “VirtuCards” project – a digital solution that allows users to securely access offices and campus facilities via smartphones, replacing traditional plastic ID cards with a virtual version.

Third place was claimed by “Papereasy”, an AI-driven platform that automatically analyzes and formats academic documents according to various journal and conference templates, streamlining the research process.

The winning teams received cash prizes, while outstanding students have also earned the opportunity to join Azercell’s internship program, further enhancing their professional growth and industry experience.

It should be noted, that the “Idea Incubation Program,” launched in 2023, stands as one of the key initiatives aimed at fostering the development of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem and cultivating the next generation of IT and ICT specialists.