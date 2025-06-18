Azerbaijan revives Silk Road legacy through modern transport links [ANALYSIS]

18 June 2025 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In the shifting geopolitical landscape of Eurasia, Azerbaijan quietly but decisively is establishing a new role as a pivotal transport and logistics hub. As underscored recently by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, this nation’s strategic positioning and robust foreign policy have elevated it to a central node linking East and West, fostering closer ties with Central Asia, and enhancing regional cooperation.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!