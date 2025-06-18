Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 18 2025

Azerbaijan’s textile industry sees strong growth in past five months

18 June 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s textile industry sees strong growth in past five months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's textile industry continued its upward trend in the first five months of 2025, with a significant increase in production volume and output across key product categories, Azernews reports. According to the State Statistics Committee, the sector produced goods worth...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more