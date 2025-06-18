Azerbaijani defense chief visits Belarus to bolster military ties

18 June 2025 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

The official visit of Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the Republic of Belarus is ongoing, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at the Victory Monument located at Victory Square in Minsk, honoring those who perished during World War II.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. Ministers Zakir Hasanov and his Belarusian counterpart, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, reviewed the honor guard, and the national anthems of both countries were played.

During the meeting between the two defense ministers, discussions focused on regional security, prospects for military cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

In line with the visit’s agenda, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Faculty of the General Staff of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Belarus. There, they were briefed on the country’s military education system, training programs, institutional structure, and operational responsibilities.

Additionally, General Hasanov visited the Central Command Post of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, where he was given a detailed overview of the post’s core areas of activity.