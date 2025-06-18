Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan eye deeper economic cooperation

18 June 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

An analytical report on the prospects for strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has been jointly prepared by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and ADA University’s Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), Azernews reports. The report highlights the strategic partnership potential between the two countries, both of which serve as key hubs in the Silk Road region. They have developed a coordinated geo-economic strategy focused on...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!