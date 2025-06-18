Some 94 Israelis hospitalized last night following Iranian attacks: Health Ministry

18 June 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

At least 94 people were admitted to hospitals in Israel due to injuries from the latest overnight Iranian strikes, Israel's Health Ministry said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Of those injured, one person is in moderate condition, 85 are classified as having minor injuries, and five are still undergoing medical evaluation with their condition yet to be determined.

Channel 12 reported that the missile strikes caused damage to a building in central Israel and that firefighting teams responded to 20 vehicles that caught fire.

Missile fragments reportedly struck a building in northern Israel, while falling missiles and debris caused many fires in open areas.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.