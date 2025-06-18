Budget debate remains inconclusive in Pakistan

18 June 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

The treasury and opposition benches traded verbal barbs during general debate on provincial budget on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Opposition MPAs accused the Sindh government of ignoring their constituencies in the allocations for development schemes.

The general debate on budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony in the chair.

Government members termed the budget balanced and people-friendly despite tough economic conditions. However, the opposition described it as 'the darkest budget in Sindh's history', alleging that opposition constituencies were deliberately ignored.

Yousuf Baloch of PPP praised Sindh chief minister and his team for formulating a budget 'keeping public interest in view'. Arooba Rabbani claimed that special attention was given to education and health in the budget. Fahim Patni of MQM-P accused the government of neglecting public issues in his constituency, stating that only the ruling elite would benefit from the budget. Other MQM-P members also accused the Sindh government of ignoring Karachi and failing to provide basic facilities in their constituencies.

PPP members Sarfraz Shah, Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, Seema Khurram, Nasir Qureshi, and Jam Shabbir Ali praised the budget and demanded the completion of development projects in various districts.

PPP's Faqir Sher Mohammad proposed converting large RO (reverse osmosis) plants in Thar from diesel to solar energy. He mentioned that many plants are non-functional due to diesel shortages.

Nasir Qureshi of MQM-P criticised the health budget, saying it seemed to reflect hostility towards Hyderabad. He pointed out that there is no hospital in Nawabshah, which is why the President of Pakistan had to be taken to Karachi. He also said that the cardiology department of the Paretabad Hospital is non-functional and demanded an increase in ICU beds at Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

There were several heated exchange of words between government and opposition members during the session. PPP's Saadia Javed's speech met with protests from MQM-P and PTI members. The deputy speaker later appealed for peace in the house and ordered the removal of unparliamentary remarks. PTI's Sajid Hussain called the budget 'unrealistic and anti-people', while MQM-P's Anil Kumar questioned the absence of schemes for minorities.

PPP members Ali Ahmed, Shah Hussain Shirazi, Sher Muhammad Khan Mugheri, Ejaz Swati, and Heer Soho described the budget as a milestone in Sindh's development and defended the ongoing projects in various sectors. Jamaat-e-Islami member Mohammad Farooq also referenced the advisory committee's recommendations and termed the arrest of the opposition leader as political revenge. The session saw continued sarcasm and accusations exchanged between PPP and PTI members, which at times escalated into altercations.

During PPP member Ejaz Khan Swati's speech, PTI members created a commotion. Some PPP members used the words of prisoner number 420 for the founder of PTI. The deputy speaker remarked that no one should be called 'Prisoner 420' and that members should address the speaker when speaking.

During this time, repeated exchange of harsh words occurred between PPP and PTI members. JI's Mohammad Farooq reminded the assembly that the decisions made in the advisory committee were meant for everyone and noted that only one leader is currently in jail. PPP ministers continued to mock the PTI chief in subtle terms.