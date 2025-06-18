Azerbaijan, Serbia sign memorandum to strengthen human rights cooperation

18 June 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As part of the International Symposium of Ombudspersons, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Zoran Pašalić, the Protector of Citizens of the Republic of Serbia.

According to Azernews, the primary aim of the memorandum is to promote the exchange of experience and information in the field of human rights and freedoms, to strengthen institutional cooperation, and to carry out joint awareness-raising activities on matters of mutual interest.

Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva noted that the signed memorandum will help enhance collaboration between the ombudsman institutions of both countries and create a foundation for the more effective protection of human rights and freedoms.